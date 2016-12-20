Landers earthquake fault scarp Structure from motion

I made a movie of structure from motion high resolution view of 1992 Landers California earthquake fault scarp. Video starts with 2012 hillshade (Johnson, et al., 2014; available from OpenTopography here: link) in Google Earth to show location and then to a ground based set of photographs (see blue rectangles as focal planes) visualized in Agisoft Photoscan.
I am pretty pleased that the ground-based model worked so well. Now we can move forward with fine scale alignment with earlier topographic point clouds and compute differences over the 25 years since the earthquake--a project I have worked on with Dallas Rhodes for many years (see Arrowsmith and Rhodes, 1994 and also Haddad, et al., 2012).
See also these posts:
